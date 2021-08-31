checkAd

DoubleDown Interactive Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (“DoubleDown”, or the “Company”), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,316,000 American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”), each ADS representing 0.05 common share at a price of $18.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of $113.7 million. The number of ADSs offered and to be sold by the Company is 5,263,000, and the number of ADSs offered and to be sold by a selling shareholder is 1,053,000. The selling shareholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 947,400 ADSs at the initial public offering price. The net proceeds to the Company from the sale of the ADSs will be approximately $86.5 million, after deducting underwriters discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. DoubleDown will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ADSs by the selling shareholder.

The ADSs are expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market (“NASDAQ”) on August 31, 2021 under the ticker symbol “DDI,” and the offering is expected to close on September 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

B. Riley Securities is acting as the sole bookrunner for the offering. CBRE and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 30, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus contained in the Company’s registration statement, as amended. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209, by telephone at 1-703-312-9580 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

No action has been taken in any jurisdiction, other than the United States and the Republic of Korea, for the registration of the securities of the Company in connection with any offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and no sale of these securities may be made in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Certain statements herein are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and actual events may differ materially from current expectations. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the strength of the economy, changes to the market for securities, political or financial instability and other factors which are set forth in the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, and annual report on Form 20-F and in all filings with the SEC made by the Company subsequent to the filing thereof. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Joe Sigrist
ir@doubledown.com
+1 (206) 408-7545
Chief Financial Officer
https://www.doubledowninteractive.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Cody Slach, Jeff Grampp
Gateway Group
1-949-574-3860
DDI@gatewayir.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DoubleDown Interactive Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (“DoubleDown”, or the “Company”), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,316,000 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Galapagos announces planned retirement of CEO
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Aurcana Silver Provides Update on the Restart Progress of Its Revenue Virginius Mine, With First ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...