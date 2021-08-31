checkAd

CellCarta expands its biomarker capabilities for clinical trials by adding Olink technology to its global services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

UPPSALA, Sweden, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CellCarta and Olink Proteomics AB announced today a strategic collaboration to offer Olink Target 96 & Target 48 to pharmaceutical and biotech customers, advancing targeted protein biomarker quantification in clinical studies.

CellCarta is a global leader in precision medicine and with more than 20 years of experience in mass spectrometry the company continues to invest in the field of proteomic biomarkers to better understand diseases and support therapeutic development projects. With the acquisition of the first Olink Signature Q100 instruments and the collaborative support of Olink, CellCarta becomes the first global clinical CRO to offer the technology. “Complementing our mass spectrometry platforms with the Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) technology from Olink will allow us to support our clients with comprehensive proteomic services for their clinical studies. As the translational medicine community is turning to multi-omic analysis to address challenging questions in therapeutic development, we see Olink coupling with our other platforms (immune monitoring, histopathology, genomics) to create additional value for our clients.” said Nick Wright, President and Global COO of CellCarta.

The Olink platform offers an unmatched high-multiplex technique to quantify protein biomarkers using minimal clinical sample volume, with exceptional sensitivity and specificity, while covering a broad dynamic range. Differing from other multiplex protein detection platforms, Olink’s PEA technology provides high specificity by avoiding cross-reactivity binding or interference at signal readout with its dual recognition approach with matched pairs of antibodies labeled with complementary DNA oligos.
Olink fills the need for a robust technology that elevates clinical proteomics and is a must in a field driven by low abundant biomarkers, such as immuno-oncology.

Through this collaboration, CellCarta will bring the Q100 platform into its CAP/CLIA laboratories to address the need for proteomic biomarkers for clinical trials and support multi-omics analysis with its CellEngineTM software. CellCarta’s global footprint, with sites in the US, Canada, Belgium, Australia, and China, will allow for rapid deployment of the platform and support clients in their global clinical programs.

“We are excited to enter this strategic collaboration with CellCarta to broaden the access to our protein biomarker solutions. CellCarta is well positioned in the pharma services market as a leading specialty CRO and is a logical choice for this collaboration to elevate the analysis of proteomic biomarkers in clinical trials specimens. Enabling proteomic analysis along with other key technologies in clinical biomarker programs will increase their value and achieve insights which only true multi-omic analyses can provide”, said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink Proteomics.

For more information, please contact Chief Commercial Officer Carl Raimond at carl.raimond@olink.com and Guylaine Galipeau, Global Marketing Director CellCarta at ggalipeau@caprion.com


About Olink

Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.olink.com


About CellCarta

CellCarta is a leading provider of specialized precision medicine laboratory services to the biopharmaceutical industry. Leveraging its integrated analytical platforms in immunology, histopathology, proteomics and genomics, as well as related specimen collection and logistics services, CellCarta supports the entire drug development cycle, from discovery to late-stage clinical trials. The company operates globally with 10 facilities located in Canada, USA, Belgium, Australia, and China. For more information: www.cellcarta.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CellCarta expands its biomarker capabilities for clinical trials by adding Olink technology to its global services UPPSALA, Sweden, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CellCarta and Olink Proteomics AB announced today a strategic collaboration to offer Olink Target 96 & Target 48 to pharmaceutical and biotech customers, advancing targeted protein biomarker …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Galapagos announces planned retirement of CEO
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Aurcana Silver Provides Update on the Restart Progress of Its Revenue Virginius Mine, With First ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...