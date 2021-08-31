checkAd

Michael Didocha Joins Telix as Chief Financial Officer, Americas

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, ‘Telix’, the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that Michael Didocha has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer for the Americas region.

Michael joins with approximately 20 years’ experience in life science manufacturing and commercialisation. Prior to joining Telix, Michael worked at Roche where he served for 16 years across various executive positions, including as Director of Finance from 2017.

Mr. Didocha holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from Indiana University Kelley School of Business, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.

On joining Telix, Michael stated, “Any cancer diagnosis today means that a patient is facing painful procedures and uncertain outcomes. The promise of personalised radionuclide therapies to treat cancer presents an exciting possibility to make a real difference in people’s lives. It is clear that Telix has both the talent and mindset to make these treatments a reality. It’s truly an honor to be joining this team, and I am very excited to be a part of this journey.”

Dr. Bernard Lambert, President, Telix Americas added, “With broad experience in strategic business planning and financial accounting across life sciences and medical devices, Michael is a strong fit to lead our financial operations in the Americas region. He joins at a pivotal moment in the Company’s evolution, as we prepare for the launch of illuccix, with the hope that brings for US men suffering with prostate cancer.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead investigational product, illuccix (TLX591-CDx) for prostate cancer imaging, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. FDA,1 and is under priority evaluation by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).2 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for illuccix in the European Union3 and Canada.4 None of Telix’s products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

