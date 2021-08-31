checkAd

Foundation Farms, Corp., Announces Equipment Purchase of 450 Vertical Towers in British Columbia

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021, 13:15  |  45   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., (the "Company" or "Foundation Farms") a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) today announced that the company has issued the equipment purchase order for a 450 …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., (the "Company" or "Foundation Farms") a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) today announced that the company has issued the equipment purchase order for a 450 tower vertical farm to be located in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Early details of the project were disclosed in a previous news release in July and management is pleased to report that a new business plan, prepared by an independent third party, confirms previous profit projections. Gross margin is expected to be $445,000 per year or 98% of sales. The joint venture is expected to generate a net profit of $113,000 per year or 25% of sales and payback on capital is expected to be achieved within the first two years of operation. These numbers are based on the actual long-term experience of the Company's technology suppliers with further confirmation from the Company's own experience over the past four months with its first Red Deer area vertical farm.

The Company is also pleased to introduce its joint venture partner-Life Leaf Gardens. The main principals of Life Leaf Gardens, Bobby James and Christina Sing, have been a prolific video marketing team and band for over 17 years. They have been affiliated with countless corporate entities through video production, show development, soundtrack composition, and performance. After visiting the Company's Red Deer area facility they were captured by a vision, now documented in their own media presentation-"use locally grown produce to cement ourselves as a trusted food source, building a lifestyle retail brand that provides nutritious food and local sustainability". Under the terms of the joint venture agreement, Life Leaf Gardens is committed to the purchase of 100% of the products from the Abbotsford operation; they have also offered the same commitment for all future Foundation Farms facilities throughout North America.

When asked to provide comments on this latest news, Ed Kroeker, CEO of Foundation Farms stated, "We are extremely excited about this new launch. We had great expectations when we launched our first vertical farm earlier this year; those expectations were exceeded. Now we are capitalizing on our success to build a second project that has five times the revenue capacity of this first vertical farm. Simultaneously, we are privileged to welcome a high profile joint venture partner that shares our vision and carries the tools to get our message out to the whole world. One of their own media statements summarizes their approach-‘We believe that every business, product and personality is a manifestation of someone's heart and soul. We take pride in showcasing these dreams through sight and sound, so they can be shared with the world. Our specialty is creating video and audio alongside one another so that your vision has emotional, resounding effects."

Seite 1 von 2


GME Innotainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Foundation Farms, Corp., Announces Equipment Purchase of 450 Vertical Towers in British Columbia NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., (the "Company" or "Foundation Farms") a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) today announced that the company has issued the equipment purchase order for a 450 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
American Battery Metals Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ryan Melsert as CEO
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on ...
Sonnet Announces Successful Completion of the Discovery Phase for Its Next Preclinical Pipeline ...
Gemina Labs Announces Research and Development Appointments
COSCO SHIPPING Development Announces 2021 Interim Results Industry and Finance Integration Achieves ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Files Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with 2021 Annual ...
Organto Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results
BCM Resources Corporation Announces Financing
Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Management Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...