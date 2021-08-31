Performant Financial Corporation to Participate in Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference

Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT), (the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled audit, recovery, and related analytics services in the United States with a focus in the healthcare payment integrity services industry, today announced that Lisa Im, CEO; Simeon Kohl, SVP and GM of Healthcare; and Rohit Ramchandani, SVP of Finance and Strategy will participate in the upcoming Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference on September 9, 2021.

For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your appropriate contact at Colliers or email the Performant Investor Relations department.