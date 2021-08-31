Counterbalance Forklift Trucks is predicted to Optimize Productivity & Ensuring Workplace Safety

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global forklift trucks market is predicted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2021-2031, as per latest study estimates by Persistence Market Research.

Healthy growth is demand for forklift trucks is attributed to fleet size augmentation at industrial facilities as well as warehouse establishments handling commercial cargo and goods. These trucks are used to lay and retrieve loads from storage racks, carry components to assembly lines, and arrange products for more efficient handling in distribution centers and warehouses.

With hefty investments on new industrial facilities and warehouse distribution centers in emerging countries, especially with the boom of the e-Commerce industry, forklift trucks are poised to become an integral part of intralogistics operations involving material handling activities.

Various product advancements such as development of hydrogen-powered fuel cell forklift trucks are also leading to a good picture for market growth. These variations help drastically reduce carbon emissions while also improving overall operational efficiency. Over the last few years, there has been rise in the usage of electric-driven forklifts, and manufacturers have made extraordinary efforts to outperform internal combustion engines.

Market players are focusing on product launches and mergers / acquisitions to increase their share and profits.

In 2020, Hyundai Material Handling kicked off the introduction of its new 9V diesel forklift truck.

In October 2019 , Cargotec announced its plans to merge with Konecranes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Forklift trucks with electric motors are expected to be the preferred type amongst end users because of their eco-friendly features and ability to match the handling capacities of conventional forklift trucks.

By class type, class 4&5 forklift trucks are projected to be the leader because of their superior weight handling capabilities.

By region, East Asia is projected to hold the highest share in the market. China is projected to account for nearly 90% of the East Asia market by 2031.

is projected to hold the highest share in the market. is projected to account for nearly 90% of the market by 2031. By product type, counterbalance forklift trucks are projected to hold a significant share of the market due to their ability to handle heavier loads than warehouse product types.

Governments across countries have taken steps to improve infrastructure. Forklift demand is increasing as a result of increased real estate investment.

