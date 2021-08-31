checkAd

Nextech AR and Kohls Expand Augmented Reality Contract For Ecommerce

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 13:30  |  45   |   |   

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Kohls, Corporation (NYSE: KSS) one of the largest department store chains in the United States. The Kohls Nextech partnership began when Kohls identified Threedy.ai, now part of Nextech, and their WebAR for Ecommerce solutions as the most attractive option to introduce augmented reality and 3D models into its customer experience.

Extensive product testing which began with Kohls' Innovation Center, validated Threedy's return on investment (ROI)., Kohls in collaboration with Nextech is now significantly scaling WebAR for Ecommerce, creating thousands of new 3D models that will enhance the augmented reality experience for Kohls' customers. With Nextech's 3D WebAR for Ecommerce solutions, Kohls' customers can review products dynamically within any desired backdrop.

Watch Video Here

Nima Sarshar, Chief Technology Officer with Nextech and founder of Threedy.ai is close to this customer success story with Kohls. "When 3D ecommerce solutions are done right, the results can be incredibly rewarding. Not only financially, but also the joy of seeing your product used by millions of customers practically overnight. Our ability to use our AI pipeline to create 3D models at scale is a real value proposition for large retailers like Kohls," Sarshar commented.

View a 3D Model on the Kohls Website (Desktop Experience) or Watch a Video Preview. To try it yourself, scroll down beneath the product images and click “See it in 3D” or “View in your room”

Nextech's recent announcement that it was selected as an Early Access Partner with Google's 3D AR Search Program, strengthens the value proposition of WebAR for ecommerce, particularly for large retail customers such as Kohls. Kohls' 3D models will soon appear in organic Google search results, allowing shoppers to dynamically interact with and review the retailer's products.

Last week, Gappelberg and Sarshar joined Proactive Investors to discuss Google’s 3D AR Search Program and what this means for Kohls and Nextech’s customers.

Watch interview here

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech commented on this customer success story. “Kohls is an example of a large retailer that quickly recognized the potential for WebAR to enhance its online business. Augmented reality in e-commerce can not only drive sales, but reduce customer returns as the buyer feels a higher level of product familiarity before placing the order - the latter being a key point for many e-commerce customers. By combining Threedy’s disruptive AI technology and our leading AR platform, large retailers like Kohls can reach the necessary scale critical to support their ecommerce business.”

Seite 1 von 2
NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nextech AR and Kohls Expand Augmented Reality Contract For Ecommerce Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is proud to announce the expansion of its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
VMware Named a Leader in Zero Trust Network Access by Global Analyst Firm
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.08.21Nextech AR Solutions Positioned To Lead The Metaverse With Today's Closing Of ARWAY Ltd.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Nextech AR Selected By Google As An Early Access Partner for It’s 3D AR Search Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21NexTech AR Integrates Its 3D and AR Ad Functionality With SNAP, Facebook and Instagram
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21NexTech AR Goes Live with Enhanced 3D Google Ad Functionality With Launch of Web XR
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings & Conference Call Updated
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Join Nextech AR for a Metaverse Discussion - Featuring CEO Evan Gappelberg During a Proactive Livestream on August 11, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Nextech AR to Acquire AR Cloud-3D Mapping Company ‘ARway’ Transforming Into A Metaverse Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Nextech to Launch Human Hologram Creation App HoloX on Microsoft’s HoloLens2
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Nextech Receives Additional AR Labs Contract from Ryerson University Faculty of Science
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten