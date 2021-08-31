checkAd

VitalHub Announces Closure of Acquisition Debt Facility From Schedule I Canadian Bank

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce that it has closed a CAD $10 million acquisition debt facility from the Technology and Innovation banking division of a Schedule I Canadian Bank.

When asked to comment, Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub, said, “Establishing this debt facility marks another important milestone, demonstrating our suitability for appropriate term debt to enable our acquisition strategy, with interest and repayment terms that demonstrate the stability of the Company, supported by our foundation of a strong recurring revenue base.”

The acquisition debt facility will support the continued advancement of the Company’s M&A growth strategy. The CAD $10 million facility will bear an interest rate of prime plus 2.75%, with a 10-year repayment amortization of the loan amount.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

