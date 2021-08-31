ParcelPal Announces Signing of Canadian Laundry Service Deal as Part of its Growth Plan

ParcelPal will be providing same day and next day delivery services for this new client to customers in the Vancouver area to start. CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “I am happy to sign our first customer in this space as laundry and dry cleaning is a vital service we all need that saves us a lot of time. While we have continued to sign additional new customers in Canada, I will continue to focus heavily on our rapid expansion and subsequent growth in the United States as well as other territories as opportunities arise, as we look to create additional value for our shareholders.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce as part of the Company’s broader plan to continue to diversify its customer base and execute on additional profitable business engagements, it has signed a Canadian laundry delivery service. They are an on-demand online laundry and dry cleaning pickup and drop-off service and currently operate in Vancouver and Toronto. You schedule the pickup according to your availability and the drivers will take your laundry to professional laundromats and dry cleaners near you for washing, drying and folding.

The Company looks forward to providing a further material update in the coming days.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and soon in other major cities Canada-wide. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

