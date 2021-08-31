checkAd

Cytokinetics Announces Results From REDWOOD-HCM and GALACTIC-HF to Be Presented in Late Breaking Clinical Trials Session at the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting

Full Results from REDWOOD-HCM Expand on Positive Topline Results of Aficamten in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Additional Results from GALACTIC-HF Assess the Effect of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Black Patients with Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that the full results from REDWOOD-HCM (Randomized Evaluation of Dosing With CK-274 in Obstructive Outflow Disease in HCM), the Phase 2 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), and additional results from GALACTIC-HF (Global Approach to Lowering Adverse Cardiac Outcomes Through Improving Contractility in Heart Failure) assessing the effect of omecamtiv mecarbil on Black patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), have each been accepted for presentation in a Late Breaking Clinical Trials session at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place in Denver, CO, and virtually online from September 10-13, 2021.

Title: REDWOOD-HCM: A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Dose-finding Trial of the Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor, Aficamten, In Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
Presenter: Marty Maron, M.D., Director, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center; Director, Cardiac CT and MRI; Tufts University School of Medicine, and Principal Investigator of REDWOOD-HCM
Date: September 12, 2021
Session Title: Late Breaking Clinical Trials I
Session Number: 16
Session Time: 9:45 – 11:15 AM Mountain Time
Presentation Time: 10:15 – 10:25 AM Mountain Time
Location: Colorado A

Title: Effect of Omecamtiv Mecarbil In Black Patients with Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction: Insights from the GALACTIC-HF Trial
Presenter: David E. Lanfear, M.D., FACC, Section Head, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology; Co-Director, Center for Individualized and Genomic Medicine Research, Henry Ford Hospital
Date: September 12, 2021
Session Title: Late Breaking Clinical Trials I
Session Number: 16
Session Time: 9:45 – 11:15 AM Mountain Time
Presentation Time: 10:00 – 10:10 AM Mountain Time
Location: Colorado A

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing a U.S. NDA submission of omecamtiv mecarbil, its novel cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is conducting METEORIC-HF, a second Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil. Cytokinetics is also developing aficamten, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM). The company has announced positive topline results from Cohorts 1 and 2 in REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics expects to start a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with obstructive HCM in Q4 2021. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, currently the subject of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with ALS. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

