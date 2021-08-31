Intema Closes First Tranche of Subscription Receipt Financing

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“ Intema ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated June 17, 2021 , it has completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts (the “ Private Placement ”). The first tranche closing consisted of 11,420,000 subscription receipts (each a “ Subscription Receipt ”) at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt (the “ Subscription Price ”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,710,000. The Private Placement is being undertaken by the Corporation in connection with its previously announced proposed transaction (the “ Proposed Transaction ”), whereby the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Livestream Gaming Ltd.

The Subscription Receipts were issued pursuant to a subscription receipt agreement entered into between Intema and the subscription receipt agent (the “Subscription Receipt Agreement”). Pursuant to the Subscription Receipt Agreement, each Subscription Receipt will be automatically exchanged into one unit of the Corporation (a “Unit”), for no additional consideration or action on the part of the holder, upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions in connection with the Proposed Transaction, including (i) all conditions precedent to the completion of the Transaction having been satisfied, (ii) the Corporation not being in breach or default of any of its covenants or obligations under the Subscription Receipt Agreement, and (ii) the escrow agent having received a notice from the Corporation that all conditions precedent to the completion of the Proposed Transaction have been satisfied or waived, other than the release of the escrowed funds to the Corporation pursuant to the Subscription Receipt Agreement (the “Escrow Release Conditions”). The proceeds of the first tranche of the Private Placement are being held in escrow pending the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions. If the Proposed Transaction is not completed within 180 days of the closing of the Private Placement, the Subscription Receipts will be deemed to be cancelled and the holders of Subscription Receipts will receive an amount equal to the aggregate Subscription Price of their Subscription Receipts and the interest earned, if any, on such Subscription Price.