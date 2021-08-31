checkAd

Aehr Receives First Order in China for FOX Singulated Die Test and Burn-in System for Silicon Photonics Production

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 13:30  |  47   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received initial orders totaling nearly $1.2 million from a new customer in China for its FOX-P test and burn-in solution for production test of silicon photonics devices. This new customer will also be providing contract manufacturing services to an existing customer of Aehr Test as that customer ramps production in China as well as other international markets.

The initial order includes a FOX-NP full wafer system and multiple DiePak Carriers to be used to meet this customer’s new product requirements and initial production needs. The system is configured with two blades which allows for both wafer level as well as singulated die and module level test and burn-in using Aehr’s proprietary full wafer WaferPak Contactors or singulated die and module DiePak Carriers. The system ships within Aehr’s current fiscal first quarter ending August 31, 2021 with the DiePaks to follow in the next couple of months.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are excited to receive our first order in China for our FOX-P solution, expanding our customer base for silicon photonics with this new customer that serves international as well as China markets.

“A key capability that this customer uses on our FOX system and DiePaks is our ability to make very low current measurements per device, such that we can directly measure dark currents in the optical outputs, as well as measure extremely small shifts in the threshold current per device both before and after burn-in on our system directly. Dark current is a very small electric current that flows through photosensitive devices such as a lasers, LEDs, and photodiode devices even when no photons are entering the device.

“Our device specific DiePaks include multiple options for testing including the ability to precisely provide accurate voltage, currents, and digital signals as well as monitor temperature, optical output power, input or output voltages, input or output currents, input and output power, as well as digital signatures from a device such as internal registers, temperatures, and individual device IDs for 100% traceability.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aehr Receives First Order in China for FOX Singulated Die Test and Burn-in System for Silicon Photonics Production FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received initial orders totaling nearly $1.2 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 28, 2021
AXIM Biotechnologies’ Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files Amended Emergency Use ...
Aurcana Silver Provides Update on the Restart Progress of Its Revenue Virginius Mine, With First ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...