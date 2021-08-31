Aehr Receives First Order in China for FOX Singulated Die Test and Burn-in System for Silicon Photonics Production

The initial order includes a FOX-NP full wafer system and multiple DiePak Carriers to be used to meet this customer’s new product requirements and initial production needs. The system is configured with two blades which allows for both wafer level as well as singulated die and module level test and burn-in using Aehr’s proprietary full wafer WaferPak Contactors or singulated die and module DiePak Carriers. The system ships within Aehr’s current fiscal first quarter ending August 31, 2021 with the DiePaks to follow in the next couple of months.

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received initial orders totaling nearly $1.2 million from a new customer in China for its FOX-P test and burn-in solution for production test of silicon photonics devices. This new customer will also be providing contract manufacturing services to an existing customer of Aehr Test as that customer ramps production in China as well as other international markets.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are excited to receive our first order in China for our FOX-P solution, expanding our customer base for silicon photonics with this new customer that serves international as well as China markets.

“A key capability that this customer uses on our FOX system and DiePaks is our ability to make very low current measurements per device, such that we can directly measure dark currents in the optical outputs, as well as measure extremely small shifts in the threshold current per device both before and after burn-in on our system directly. Dark current is a very small electric current that flows through photosensitive devices such as a lasers, LEDs, and photodiode devices even when no photons are entering the device.

“Our device specific DiePaks include multiple options for testing including the ability to precisely provide accurate voltage, currents, and digital signals as well as monitor temperature, optical output power, input or output voltages, input or output currents, input and output power, as well as digital signatures from a device such as internal registers, temperatures, and individual device IDs for 100% traceability.