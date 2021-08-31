checkAd

Lakewood Exploration Files 43-101 Technical Report for Silver Strand Mine, in Coeur d’Alene Mining District of Idaho

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 13:30  |  32   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakewood Exploration Inc. (CSE: LWD) (the "Company" or "Lakewood") is pleased to announce that yesterday it filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report (“Technical Report”) titled: ‘Silver Strand Property—Silver Strand and Burnt Cabin Prospects, Kootenai County, Idaho.

“Completing the Technical Report on Silver Strand ahead of our inaugural drill program to test the down dip and strike length potential at the project, set to commence before the end of summer, is another step in our pursuit of a multi-million ounce silver deposit. Being a past-producing mine affords us a unique opportunity to utilize existing infrastructure and workings to enhance our exploration program at the project, where we are also seeing strong surface mineralization along our recently consolidated 5.5 kilometre strike length up to the Burnt Cabin Mine,” stated President, Morgan Lekstrom.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects; and is available for review under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.lakewoodexploration.com.

About Lakewood Exploration Inc.

Lakewood Exploration Inc. is a junior resource company that controls the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada, the past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d’Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, and both the Eliza Silver project and the Silverton Silver mine in one of the world’s most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada. The Company is rapidly advancing towards an initial drill program at Silver Strand with the aim of defining a large silver resource within a belt that has produced more than 1.2 billion ounces of silver to-date. Geologic studies indicate that the Silver Strand Mine is hosted by the Revett formation, suggesting the potential for significant down dip extensions as demonstrated by other major mines in the district. Previous operators were solely interested in developing the known shallow mineralization, with the mine’s lowest level extending only 90 metres below surface. Lakewood strives to become a multi-mine silver producer. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s property.

On Behalf of the Board of Lakewood Exploration Inc.

Morgan Lekstrom, President

Corporate Office: 551 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2C2, Canada
Contact: Kristina Pillon, President, High Tide Consulting Corp.
604.908.1695 / investors@silverhammermining.com
The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lakewood Exploration Files 43-101 Technical Report for Silver Strand Mine, in Coeur d’Alene Mining District of Idaho VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lakewood Exploration Inc. (CSE: LWD) (the "Company" or "Lakewood") is pleased to announce that yesterday it filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 28, 2021
AXIM Biotechnologies’ Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files Amended Emergency Use ...
Aurcana Silver Provides Update on the Restart Progress of Its Revenue Virginius Mine, With First ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...