Imperial Helium Completes Drilling of the Second Well in the Steveville Project

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Helium Corp. (“Imperial Helium” or the “Company“) (TSX-V: IHC) is pleased to announce it has successfully drilled, logged, and cased its second well, IHC-Steveville-2 (103/10-22-020-12W4), on its historic Steveville Helium asset, in South Eastern Alberta. The Company will commence completion and production testing of IHC-Steveville-2 upon finalizing completion and production testing of IHC-Steveville-1 (102/03-10-020-12W4).



IHC-Steveville-2, Imperial Helium’s second appraisal well of the Steveville structure, reached a total depth of 1959m (PBTVD) and penetrated the crest of the structure, as expected. Preliminary petrophysical analysis of well-logs confirms the presence of a 133m section of the Beaverhill Lake Formation. The depth and thickness of the gas saturated intervals calculated from logs are in-line with pre-drill estimates and are consistent with those identified in the IHC-Steveville-1.