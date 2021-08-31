Imperial Helium Completes Drilling of the Second Well in the Steveville Project
is pleased to
announce it has successfully drilled, logged, and cased its second well, IHC-Steveville-2 (103/10-22-020-12W4), on its historic Steveville Helium asset, in South Eastern Alberta. The Company will
commence completion and production testing of IHC-Steveville-2 upon finalizing completion and production testing of IHC-Steveville-1 (102/03-10-020-12W4).
IHC-Steveville-2, Imperial Helium’s second appraisal well of the Steveville structure, reached a total depth of 1959m (PBTVD) and penetrated the crest of the structure, as expected. Preliminary petrophysical analysis of well-logs confirms the presence of a 133m section of the Beaverhill Lake Formation. The depth and thickness of the gas saturated intervals calculated from logs are in-line with pre-drill estimates and are consistent with those identified in the IHC-Steveville-1.
David Johnson, Director and CEO, commented: “We are pleased to confirm that the preliminary results of IHC-Steveville-2 and IHC-Steveville-1 support the stratigraphic continuity and potential for reservoir continuity as previously observed in correlations among 13-22-020-12W4 (Steveville Blowout) and the 4 other wells to penetrate the Beaverhill Lake Formation over the Steveville structure. Upon completion of production testing of IHC-Steveville-1, we will commence production testing of IHC-Steveville-2 to appraise the reservoir quality and deliverability potential last demonstrated by the Steveville blow-out. We remain on schedule with our plan to complete an independent resource assessment of this our founding asset during the fourth quarter of 2021.”
About the Steveville Helium Property
Imperial Helium’s Steveville property is situated over a large basement dome feature with four-way closure. The property is approximately 200Km east of Calgary and 40Km northeast of Brooks where highways 544/876 cross the structure, providing easy access for drilling and development. The property includes land leased from Heritage Royalty Resource Corporation covering 24,635 hectares (95 square miles), with rights for natural gas (including helium) below the base of the Big Valley and Nisku formations.
