Second Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Strongbridge Biopharma plc Shareholders Vote “FOR” the Transaction With Xeris

Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending Strongbridge Shareholders Vote “FOR” Transaction with Xeris

Strongbridge Urges Shareholders to Vote “FOR” All Transaction-Related Proposals

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (Nasdaq: SBBP) (“Strongbridge”) today announced that Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) has recommended that Strongbridge shareholders vote “FOR” all proposals related to the Company’s transaction with Xeris Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XERS) (“Xeris”).

Strongbridge is pleased that Glass Lewis has joined ISS in recognizing the substantial upside potential of the combined company for Strongbridge shareholders and strongly urges shareholders to follow ISS and Glass Lewis’ recommendations to vote FOR the transaction.

As previously announced, Strongbridge shareholders are invited to attend two special meetings of shareholders to vote on the proposed transaction with Xeris. The first, the special meeting called by the Irish High Court (the “Court Meeting”), is to be held on September 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. Irish Time), at 900 Northbrook Drive, Suite 200, Trevose, Pennsylvania 19053, United States of America, and the second, the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM” and together with the Court Meeting, the “Strongbridge Special Meetings”), is to be held on September 8, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. Irish Time), at 900 Northbrook Drive, Suite 200, Trevose, Pennsylvania 19053, United States of America, or, if later, as soon as possible after the conclusion or adjournment of the Court Meeting. Shareholders in Ireland, or their proxies, may participate in the Court Meeting and/or the EGM by audio link at the offices of Arthur Cox LLP, located at Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 T380, Ireland.

Shareholders who need assistance completing the proxy card or who need to obtain copies of the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus, forms of proxy, or any documents incorporated by reference in the joint proxy statement/prospectus, may contact the firm listed below. You will not be charged for any of the documents you request.

MacKenzie Partners, Inc,
1407 Broadway, 27th Floor
New York, NY 10018
1-800-322-2885 (toll free)
1-212-929-5500 (call collect)
proxy@mackenziepartners.com

If you would like to request documents, please do so by 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time in the U.S.) on September 1, 2021, in order to receive them prior to the Strongbridge Special Meetings.

