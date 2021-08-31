BOS Reports Second Quarter of the Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $9.2 million compared to $7.5 million in the comparable quarter last year, a 23.4% growth.

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the second quarter of the year 2021.

Gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 17.3% compared to 11.7% in the comparable quarter last year.

Operating profit for the second quarter was $129,000 compared to an operating loss of $1.4 million in the comparable quarter last year.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $141,000 or $0.03 per basic share compared to a net loss of $1.4 million or $0.34 per basic share in the comparable quarter last year.

Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO stated: "While we still have significant business challenges to solve in the Robotic division, I am encouraged by the continuing improvement in our financial results. Regarding the year 2021 outlook, we reiterate our expectation for revenues over $33 million and a net profit of above $1 million."

About BOS

BOS is a global provider of custom-made robots and an integrator of off-the-shelf automation systems for industrial and logistics processes. BOS also provides supply chain services, mainly for the aerospace and defense industries worldwide.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, failure to successfully integrate and achieve the potential benefits of the acquisition of the business operations of Imdecol Ltd. (the Robotics business line), inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 16,557 $ 14,946 $ 9,229 $ 7,478 Cost of revenues 13,274 11,718 7,626 6,048 Inventory Impairment - 671 - 552 Gross profit 3,283 2,557 1,603 878 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 114 21 54 3 Sales and marketing 1,929 1,953 977 846 General and administrative 877 843 443 394 Impairment of Goodwill and intangible assets - 988 - 988 Total operating costs and expenses 2,920 3,805 1,474 2,231 Operating income (loss) 363 (1,248 ) 129 (1,353 ) Financial income (expenses), net (98 ) (137 ) 13 (81 ) Income before taxes on income (loss) 265 (1,385 ) 142 (1,434 ) Taxes on income (1 ) - (1 ) - Net income (loss) $ 264 $ (1,385 ) $ 141 $ (1,434 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.34 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,188 4,265 5,219 4,273 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,216 4,265 5,252 4,273 Number of outstanding shares as of June 30, 2021 and 2020 5,224 4,318 5,224 4,318











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,929 $ 1,036 Restricted bank deposits 139 140 Trade receivables 10,020 9,172 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,089 1,311 Inventories 4,816 4,871 Total current assets 17,993 16,530 LONG-TERM ASSETS 26 59 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,091 956 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 987 767 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 30 40 GOODWILL 4,676 4,676 Total assets $ 24,803 $ 23,028

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long term loans $ 835 $ 815 Operating lease liabilities, current 480 557 Trade payables 5,453 5,492 Employees and payroll accruals 929 985 Deferred revenues 702 601 Advances net of inventory in process 202 68 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 89 391 Total current liabilities 8,690 8,909 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 903 1,216 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 636 367 Long term deferred revenues 180 303 Accrued severance pay 329 364 Total long-term liabilities 2,048 2,250 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 14,065 11,869 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,803 $ 23,028

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income (loss) $ 363 $ (1,248 ) $ 129 $ (1,353 ) Add: Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets - 988 - 988 Amortization of intangible assets 10 32 5 6 Stock-based compensation 31 39 16 18 Depreciation 111 142 57 71 EBITDA $ 515 $ (47 ) $ 207 $ (270 )























SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

RFID Supply Chain Solutions Intelligent Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Six months ended June 30, 2021 Revenues $ 6,322 $ 9,249 $ 1,036 $ (50 ) $ 16,557 Gross profit 1,553 1,699 31 - 3,283 Allocated operating expenses 1,112 1,148 336 - 2,596 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 324 Income (loss) from operations $ 441 $ 551 $ (305 )

- 363 Financial expenses and tax on income (99 ) Net income $ 264





RFID Supply Chain Solutions Intelligent Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Six months ended June 30, 2020 Revenues $ 5,712 $ 8,976 $ 301 $ (43 ) $ 14,946 Gross profit (loss) 1,467 1,869 (779 ) - 2,557 Allocated operating expenses 1,006 1,144 329 - 2,479 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - 988 - 988 - - - Unallocated operating expenses* 338 Income (loss) from operations $ 461 $ 725 $ (2,096 ) - (1,248 ) Financial expenses and tax on income (137 ) Net loss $ (1,385 )

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

RFID Supply Chain Solutions Intelligent Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended June 30, 2021 Revenues $ 3,374 $ 5,295 $ 582 $ (22 ) $ 9,229 Gross profit (loss) 706 1,050 (153 ) - 1,603 Allocated operating expenses 567 612 138 - 1,319 Unallocated operating expenses* 155 - - - Income (loss) from operations $ 139 $ 438 $ (291 ) - 129 Financial income and tax on income 12 Net income $ 141





RFID Supply Chain Solutions Intelligent Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended June 30, 2020 Revenues $ 2,407 $ 4,895 $ 198 $ (22 ) $ 7,478 Gross profit (loss) 534 1,009 (665 ) - 878 Allocated operating expenses 454 533 114 - 1,101 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - 988 - 988 Unallocated operating expenses* 142 - - - Income (loss) from operations $ 80 $ 476 $ (1,767 ) - (1,353 ) Financial expenses and tax on income (81 ) Net loss $ (1,434 )

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers,public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.