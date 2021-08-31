AC Immune Announces First Positive Cognitive Results for a Tau-Targeting Monoclonal Antibody in Alzheimer’s Disease

Partner Genentech to continue open label portion of the study and plans to submit top line results for presentation at November CTAD 2021 congress

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, has informed the Company that Lauriet, a placebo-controlled Phase 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the investigational anti-tau monoclonal antibody, semorinemab, in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD), met one of its co-primary endpoints, ADAS-Cog11. The second co-primary endpoint, ADCS-ADL, was not met. Safety data showed that semorinemab is well tolerated with an acceptable safety profile and no unanticipated safety signals.

Semorinemab demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in cognitive decline from baseline by 43.6% compared to placebo (p<0.0025) as measured by the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale, Cognitive Subscale, 11-item Version (ADAS-Cog11) at week 49 in people with mild-to-moderate AD (i.e., Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) 16-21). There was no effect on the other co-primary endpoint of reducing the rate of functional decline from baseline as measured by the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living (ADCS-ADL) or secondary efficacy endpoints for the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) or the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB). The safety was consistent with previous clinical data reported.

Genentech has reported that the open label portion of the study will continue as planned. Further analyses are ongoing, and top-line data will be submitted for presentation at the CTAD conference (Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference) in November.

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “The top line results of the Lauriet Phase 2 clinical trial of semorinemab are remarkable in that it is the first time we have seen a therapeutic effect by a monoclonal anti-Tau antibody therapy. We also are excited by the fact that this is the first time a monoclonal antibody has had a therapeutic impact on cognition in the mild-to-moderate AD patient population. Nevertheless, despite these interesting results, we are still cautious about what this may mean for patients as there was not an impact on the rate of functional decline or other efficacy endpoints. With that said, AD is a slow-moving chronic disease, and this small trial was relatively short, 49 weeks; so, the data from the open-label extension may be important in elucidating the potential of semorinemab in this patient population. Scientifically, these data are encouraging for the therapeutic strategies targeting Tau. We look forward to additional data from our other clinical-stage Tau programs: Tau vaccine ACI-35, partnered with Janssen; and the small molecule Morphomer Tau aggregation inhibitor, partnered with Eli Lilly.”