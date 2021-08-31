checkAd

Lowell Farms Inc. Announces Closing of US$18 Million Equity Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 13:30  |  44   |   |   

SALINAS, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: LOWL; OTCQX: LOWLF), a California-born innovator in cannabis cultivation, manufacturer, distributor and owner of the legendary brand Lowell Smokes, announced that it has completed a US$18 million non-brokered private placement of common equity.

The offering (the “Offering”) consists of 18 million units of the Company (the “Units”) for a purchase price of US$1.00 per Unit or aggregate gross proceeds of US$18.0 million. Each Unit is comprised of one subordinate voting share of the Company (a “Share”) and one‐half of one Share purchase warrant of the Company (each full Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one subordinate voting share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) until August 30, 2024, at an exercise price of US$1.40 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.

Proceeds from the Offering are contemplated to be used for working capital purposes, automation investments, and expansion into new markets. The Offering was led by Beehouse Partners, LP and included participation from insiders.

“We are grateful for the support of our investors who share our conviction and excitement in our mission to capture an enormous market opportunity in front of us,” said George Allen, Chairman of Lowell Farms. “This financing allows the Lowell Smokes brand, one of the strongest cannabis brands in the country, to expand geographically and increase scale in its home state of California.”

The Company has agreed to register the Shares included in the Units and the Warrant Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants for resale in the United States.

Certain officers and directors of the Company (the “Insiders'') purchased an aggregate of 2,900,000 Units pursuant to the Offering. Participation by the Insiders in the Offering was considered a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61‐101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61‐101”). The Offering was considered, and ultimately approved, by the board of directors of the Company on August 27, 2021. The Insider participation in the Offering was approved by the disinterested directors of the Company. The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insiders’ participation in the Offering in reliance of sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61‐101. A material change report in connection with the participation of Insiders in the Offering will be filed less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Offering, which the Company deemed reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lowell Farms Inc. Announces Closing of US$18 Million Equity Private Placement SALINAS, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lowell Farms Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: LOWL; OTCQX: LOWLF), a California-born innovator in cannabis cultivation, manufacturer, distributor and owner of the legendary brand Lowell Smokes, announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 28, 2021
AXIM Biotechnologies’ Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files Amended Emergency Use ...
Aurcana Silver Provides Update on the Restart Progress of Its Revenue Virginius Mine, With First ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...