Mindset Pharma Announces its Next Generation Novel 5-MeO-DMT Psychedelic Analogs Demonstrate a Significantly Improved Safety Profile in Preclinical Results

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") , a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that compounds from its Family 4, comprised of DMT/5-MeO-DMT inspired analogs, have demonstrated a significant decrease in serotonergic toxicity, which can cause a range of mild to life-threatening symptoms, in head-to-head preclinical comparisons. Furthermore, the results reaffirm the Company’s previous findings that its Family 4 drug candidates demonstrated superior efficacy compared to 5-MeO-DMT.

“DMT and 5-MeO-DMT both show promise as medicinal psychedelics due to their short duration of action and high potency. However, our studies suggest that serotonergic toxicity could represent a considerable health risk as patients are more broadly treated with psychedelics, potentially leading to high blood pressure, tremors, delirium and a range of other symptoms,” said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset. “Our exciting preclinical results suggest that our next generation drug candidates have the potential to offer a safer and more convenient solution for clinic-based therapy.”

“In-vivo models confirmed potential safety concerns associated with serotonergic toxicity of 5-MeO-DMT, indicated by a higher number of instances of 5-HT syndrome compared to some of Mindset’s NCE compounds,” stated Joseph Araujo, Chief Scientific Officer of Mindset. “These results indicate the potential for 5-MeO-DMT to induce serotonin syndrome, which is a consequence of excess serotonin (5-HT) agonism and can lead to serious health complications. However, some of Mindset’s drug candidates showed no signs of inducing 5-HT syndrome, suggesting a significantly improved safety profile compared to 5-MeO-DMT. Mindset’s Family 4 compounds can potentially be developed with marked improvements in safety, efficacy, and duration of action compared to 5-MeO-DMT, making them more suitable for a wider range of indications.”