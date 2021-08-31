Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California’s Premier Extraction Company

Highlights



Icanic Brands will acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings in an all-stock transaction

Closing Purchase Price implies an approximate 2.0x LEEF estimated 2022 revenue multiple and 6.5x LEEF estimated 2022 EBITDA multiple

LEEF Holdings manufacturing capabilities include a 12,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art extraction and manufacturing facility with up to 45 tons of biomass throughput per month and up to 3,000 liters of distillate extraction capability per month

LEEF’s Willits, California headquarters include Type 6, Type 7, Type 11 Distribution and Dispensary licenses

LEEF’s pending 196-acre cultivation license would make it the largest farm in California and sits on over 1,900 acres of prime California real estate



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Icanic Brands” or the “Company”), a multi-state brand operator of premium cannabis brands in California and Nevada, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire LEEF Holdings, Inc. (“LEEF”), a California based cannabis company (the “Proposed Acquisition”).

LEEF is the premier extraction company in California and is led by an expert group of legacy operators. The team has decades of experience in organic cannabis farming and sophisticated extraction practices.