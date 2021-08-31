Delaware Court Grants Ebix’s Motion to Dismiss in Lawsuit Filed by Yatra Online, Inc.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries today announced that Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III has granted Ebix’s motion to dismiss in its entirety the Delaware Chancery Court suit filed by Yatra Online, Inc. in June 2020.



About Ebix, Inc.

With 150+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.