Silver Range Resources Ltd. Announces 10% Share Position in Broden Mining

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") is pleased to announces that it holds 10% of the outstanding shares of Broden Mining Ltd. ("Broden"), a private company that is …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") is pleased to announces that it holds 10% of the outstanding shares of Broden Mining Ltd. ("Broden"), a private company that is …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") is pleased to announces that it holds 10% of the outstanding shares of Broden Mining Ltd. ("Broden"), a private company that is working with Ross River Dena Council ("RRDC") to complete the acquisition of a large package of land ("Vangorda Lands") in the Faro Mining Camp, southern Yukon. The Vangorda Lands host several deposits containing zinc, lead, silver and other valuable metals, and there is excellent potential for additional discoveries. On August 30, 2021, Broden and the RRDC announced that they have formed Tze Zul Development Corporation as the vehicle to explore the Vangorda Lands and, if warranted, develop the deposits. (see Joint news release with the Government of Canada, RRDC and Broden dated August 30, 2021). The parties have an agreement in principal with Canada and Yukon concerning the acquisition of mineral rights within the Vangorda Plateau portion of the Faro Mine reclamation area and quartz mining claims that are under receivership, to the southeast of the Vangorda Plateau. Tze Zul will not be acquiring any rights or obligations concerning the remainder of the Faro Mine reclamation area, which covers the former Faro Mine, the old mill complex and the tailings storage facility.