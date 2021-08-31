Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that Terrie Curran, President and CEO, Azmi Nabulsi, M.D., Chief Operating Officer, and Martin Gilligan, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.



Members of Phathom’s management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the virtual conference which runs from September 9-15, 2021.