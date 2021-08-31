6 Interesting Places in the Philippines Worth Seeing After Pandemic

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation to ensure safe travels for future visitors of the country, under the direction of the Philippine Secretary of Tourism, Berna Romulo-Puyat, the Department of Tourism (DOT) has actively implemented new public health and safety guidelines and protocols for the future influx of tourists.

These safety guidelines and protocols include:

Requiring travelers to be fully vaccinated and to present a legitimate vaccination card

If not fully vaccinated, requiring negative COVID-19 tests

Contactless payments and interactions in tourist establishments

Staff and guests wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at all times

Screening to determine where guests have been before arriving

Mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival

The Philippines is known by travelers worldwide as one of the top tropical destinations in the world with its beautiful beaches and natural wonders. Listed by Forbes as one of seven countries with the potential to become major travel destinations once COVID-19 is contained, all over the country, the Philippines offers unique experiences for all kinds of tourists looking for a relaxed and laid-back getaway from the hustle and bustle of their everyday lives.

From sandy shores to dreamy mountainscapes to awe-inspiring cities steeped in cultural heritage, here are some of the places worth seeing the next time travelers are in the Philippines:

Boracay

A visit to the Philippines would not be complete without a trip to the beach. The island of Boracay, of course, is one of the most famous and most awarded in the world, and a definite must-see when in the country. Powder-fine white sand, sparkling blue waters, and the warm and welcoming sun are waiting for you when you set foot in this island paradise.

After intensive rehabilitation projects in the island which began in 2018 and continued throughout 2020, a good number of hotels, restaurants, and other tourism establishments are now ready to serve guests looking to enjoy the slow and breezy island life. The travels here will also go a long way in helping sustain the local communities on the island, which heavily relies on the homegrown tourism industry.