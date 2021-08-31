Field Trip Health Ltd. Announces Launch Of “Kap Co-Operative” Program, Enabling Independent Psychedelic Therapists To Practice At Its Field Trip Health Centers; Also Launches Training Programs To Educate A New Generation Of Psychedelic Clinicians

The KAP Co-op program gives eligible therapists the ability to provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) to their patients at Field Trip Health Centers utilizing Field Trip’s medical teams for screening, prescribing and administration of ketamine.

Training programs will provide both didactic and experiential training to therapists and medical professionals who wish to learn about KAP.

Therapists who complete Field Trip’s training programs will automatically become eligible to join the KAP Co-op program.



TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP; FTRP.WT; Nasdaq: FTRP) ("Field Trip"), a leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce the launch of “KAP Co-op”, a program that enables eligible independent psychedelic therapists to provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (and, in the future, other legal, psychedelic-assisted therapies) at its Field Trip Health centers. Field Trip is also pleased to announce the launch of training programs designed to provide interested psychotherapists or other qualified mental health professionals and clinicians with access to best-in-class training on KAP.

KAP Co-op Program

Under the KAP Co-op Program, independent therapists who are experienced at providing psychedelic-assisted therapies, or who completed approved training programs through providers including MAPS, Fluence, The Ketamine Training Center and the California Institute for Integral Studies (CIIS), amongst others, are eligible to become a co-operative therapist with Field Trip (“Co-op Therapists”).

Once approved, Co-op Therapists will have access to Field Trip’s world class centers for psychedelic therapies and other resources from Field Trip to provide KAP to their own private practice clients (“Co-op Clients”).

Co-op Clients will be able to access Field Trip’s medical teams for the screening, prescribing and administration/dispensation of ketamine, while continuing to receive all preparation and integration therapy from their existing therapist.

The cost of the medical screening and ketamine administration/dispensation at a Field Trip Health center for Co-op Clients will be available for an introductory price of $400 for a limited period. The cost of the preparation and integration therapy will be established directly between the Co-op Client and the Co-op Therapist as part of their existing therapeutic relationship within the therapist’s private practice.