Gold Standard Ventures to Present at the Gold Forum Americas Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) announced today that Jason Attew, President and CEO, will present at the Gold Forum Americas Explorer & Developer Forum 2021 on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET.



The presentation will be available on the “Investors – Virtual Presentations” section of the Company’s website.