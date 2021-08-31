checkAd

Gold Standard Ventures to Present at the Gold Forum Americas Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) announced today that Jason Attew, President and CEO, will present at the Gold Forum Americas Explorer & Developer Forum 2021 on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be available on the “Investors – Virtual Presentations” section of the Company’s website.

About Gold Standard

Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned or controlled by Gold Standard. The goal of the Company is to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada, one of the premier mining jurisdictions in the world.

For further information contact:
Michael McDonald
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: 1-604-687-2766
E-Mail: info@goldstandardv.com





