Avid Technology to Participate in September Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid (NASDAQ: AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced that its executive management will participate in two virtual investor conferences during September 2021.

Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference
Participant:  Ken Gayron, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
Type:  1x1 Meetings
Date:  Thursday, September 9, 2021

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
Participant:  Jeff Rosica, Chief Executive Officer and President
Type:  Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Date:  Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Fireside Chat Time:  5:30PM ET
The Fireside Chat will be available to the public via live webcast, and a replay will be available for a limited period. For details on how to listen online, please visit the Events & Presentations page on http://ir.avid.com.

About Avid
Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid NEXIS, MediaCentral, iNEWS, AirSpeed, Sibelius, Avid VENUE, Avid FastServe and Maestro. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

2021 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, Avid FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Investor Contact:
Whit Rappole
Avid
IR@avid.com

PR Contact:
Jim Sheehan
Avid
jim.sheehan@avid.com





