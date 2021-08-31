checkAd

Ensysce Biosciences Sets September 2021 Conference Schedule

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, is scheduled to participate at the following industry and financial conferences during September 2021:

10th Annual Gateway Conference
Date and Time: Held virtually on September 8-9, 2021

Description: Ensysce CEO Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay.

Webcast: Link

PAINWeek 2021
Date and Time: Held live on September 7-11, 2021 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Description: Ensysce will sponsor a satellite symposium on Thursday, September 9 from 3:40 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (12:40 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) in Castellana 1 Ballroom, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The symposium is titled "Beyond ADF Opioids: A Next Generation with Abuse and Overdose Protection" and is Chaired by Dr. Jeffrey Gudin.

Lake Street's 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Date and Time: Held virtually on September 14-15, 2021

Description: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on September 14, 2021.

About Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication. Such factors can be found in Ensysce's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and also in the Form S-4 and Ensysce's definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed on June 16, 2021. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Ensysce undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover, Alex Thompson
(949) 574-3860
Ensysce@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662038/Ensysce-Biosciences-Sets-September-2 ...

Ensysce Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ensysce Biosciences Sets September 2021 Conference Schedule SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on ...
Sonnet Announces Successful Completion of the Discovery Phase for Its Next Preclinical Pipeline ...
Gemina Labs Announces Research and Development Appointments
COSCO SHIPPING Development Announces 2021 Interim Results Industry and Finance Integration Achieves ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Files Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with 2021 Annual ...
Organto Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results
BCM Resources Corporation Announces Financing
Silver Elephant’s El Triunfo Grab Samples Assayed Up to 294 g/t Silver, Drilling at Pulacayo ...
Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Management Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...