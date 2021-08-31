Ensysce Biosciences Sets September 2021 Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, is scheduled to participate at the following industry and financial conferences during September 2021:

Description: Ensysce CEO Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay.

Webcast: Link

PAINWeek 2021

Date and Time: Held live on September 7-11, 2021 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Description: Ensysce will sponsor a satellite symposium on Thursday, September 9 from 3:40 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (12:40 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) in Castellana 1 Ballroom, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The symposium is titled "Beyond ADF Opioids: A Next Generation with Abuse and Overdose Protection" and is Chaired by Dr. Jeffrey Gudin.

Lake Street's 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Date and Time: Held virtually on September 14-15, 2021

Description: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on September 14, 2021.

About Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication. Such factors can be found in Ensysce's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and also in the Form S-4 and Ensysce's definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed on June 16, 2021. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Ensysce undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise.

