Alpha Esports Announces an Exclusive Partnership With Cash Out Gaming

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Partnership will see both companies hosting and operating a variety of esports tournaments under the Cash out Gaming Brand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FRA:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF), ("Alpha" or the "Company") today announces it has signed a partnership with Cash out Gaming, a competitive esports league and social engagement platform that connects gamers with accessible esports opportunities in a casual atmosphere.

Under the terms of this partnership:

  • GamerzArena will become the exclusive platform for all of Cash out Gaming's online esports events, where the Company will host and operate a variety of gaming tournaments under the Cash Out Gaming brand.
  • Cash out Gaming will also leverage its existing relationships in esports to promote the Company's subscription service, GamerzArena+.
  • The Company and Cash out Gaming will co-market joint events and tournaments across both organizations users and playerbases.

"Cash out Gaming is another partnership that provides Alpha with access to a strong userbase of casual and amateur gamers," said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "The Cash out Gaming team has done a tremendous job in building a following and we are excited to create exciting competitions and tournaments for their organization."

"This partnership with GamerzArena is amazing and will help Cash out Gaming make esports accessible to even more players," said founder of Cash out Gaming, Jon Gleeshy. "Cash out Gaming and GamerzArena together, will be a great experience to the players".

Cash out Gaming was formed in 2018 by esports gamer and coach Jon Gleeshy as a culture brand around gaming and esports. Since then it has also developed into a competitive esports league. The league was formed to advance gaming culture, and esports growth to a general audience. Currently, Cash out Gaming offers challenges for players in shooter, strategy, action, sports and other genres of games.

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc

Contact:
Investor Relations: ir@alphatech.inc - 604 359 1256
Media and Public Relations: - media@alphatech.inc

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Jonathan Anastas
Chairman and Director

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Alpha Esports Tech Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662115/Alpha-Esports-Announces-an-Exclusive ...

