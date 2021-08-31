checkAd

Interra Copper Completes Drill Program at Cathedral Area on Thane Property and Commences IP Surveys

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has completed its maiden diamond drilling program on its 206 square kilometer Thane …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has completed its maiden diamond drilling program on its 206 square kilometer Thane Property in North Central B.C. on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations. The program comprised a total of 2,774 metres in 12 holes.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2 - Pinnacle zone core photo of arsenic-supported breccia material.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1 - 2021 Drilling Plan Map - Cathedral Area

The Company expanded its planned program targeting cathedral zone by four additional holes, two of which were drilled into the Pinnacle Zone, a structurally controlled quartz vein system similar to high grade gold/silver veins often associated with the periphery of porphyry copper systems. Pinnacle zone is located just north of the main Cathedral Area. For an illustration of drill locations, please see Figure 1 - 2021 Drilling Plan Map below.

The initial logging in cores from the Cathedral zone demonstrate strong geological, structural features along with associated periphery mineralization and alteration consistent with an alkalic porphyry deposit model, as seen in the surface geochemistry work.

With 2021 drilling completed, the Company continues its exploration program through September which is aimed at;

Increasing our understanding of the Cathedral Zone and the role of structure in the formation and deformation of the mineralized sections of intrusive host monzodiorite, diorite and syenite rocks.

Following up the encouraging drill results at the Pinnacle Zone which supports the additional geophysical and geochemical survey lines that have been established to trace this mineralized system along strike and up section

IP, magnetics, geochemistry and geological surveying at the Gail Showing has commenced with the expectation of generating further drill targets for the 2022 season.

Jason Nickel, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "We are pleased to have been able to undertake the extra drilling, which yielded further results in the Cathedral Zone and tested the gold-rich Pinnacle Zone, this season. We are eager to receive assay results for cathedral holes as well as from the arsenic-supported breccia zones observed in pinnacle drill cores from the main structure and the hanging wall veins and stringers."

