Genoil in Discussions with Top Putin Aide for $700 Billion Energy Infrastructure Plan

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / (OTC:GNOLF) Genoil has proposed to the Russian Government to build new pipelines to Asia which would enable all Russian natural gas and oil production currently be supplied to the EU to be supplied to much needed markets in China. This proposal parallels in an energy sense the "Belt & Road" initiative and provide much needed energy to the new markets which will be opened up from this initiative. This proposal shields Russia from German and EU threats relating to the Ukraine, sanctions from the EU Carbon tax, or sanctions from the US. Genoil's proposal will include the Genoil technology implementation to reduce the carbon footprint and enhance the environmental competitiveness of Russian energy and manufacturing sectors would represent one of the largest commercial transactions in history. It is commonly known in Brussels that the global carbon action initiatives have made EU manufacturers significantly less competitive, and this trend will be exacerbated over the next five years. The EU is implementing emergency legislation called the "Carbon Border Tax" which will most likely drive the EU out of the world market.

The Genoil proposal was confirmed by the prestigious Asian Times as Pepe Escobar reports below: "That Russia may not wait forever for the Germans as the Chinese would like all their oil and natural gas now. A closely guarded secret in Moscow is that right after German sanctions imposed in relation to Ukraine, a major global energy operator (Genoil) approached Russia with an offer to divert to China no less than 7 million barrels a day of oil plus natural gas. Whatever happens, the stunning proposal is still sitting on the table of Shmal Gannadiy, a top oil/gas advisor to President Putin."

One can view the article in its entirety from Asian Times website:

Definitive Eurasian alliance is closer than you think

Genoil is pleased to report that our Oman project in the Special Economic Zone Authority of Duqm SEZAD free zone of Duqm Oman is well under way and we expect the design phase to be completed within three months. The Oman project was covered in many prestigious oil and gas trade press such as Oil and Gas journal article dated July 2nd 2021 and the well-known publication Energy Voice.

https://www.ogj.com/refining-processing/refining/article/14206226/cont ...
https://www.energyvoice.com/oilandgas/middle-east/refining-middle-east ...

Wertpapier


