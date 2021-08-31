Clearfield Sets September 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in September 2021.

2021 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference

Thursday, September 9, 2021 (one-on-one meetings only)

D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference

Panel discussion on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact your conference representative or Clearfield’s investor relations team at (949) 574-3860 or CLFD@gatewayir.com.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/Cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

