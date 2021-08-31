checkAd

Transcat Expands Life Science Service Capabilities and Geographic Reach into Ireland with Acquisition of NEXA Enterprise Asset Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that it has purchased all of the capital stock of privately-held Cal Opex Limited (d/b/a NEXA Enterprise Asset Management), effective August 31, 2021. The purchase price of $22.5 million consisted of $20.25 million in cash and $2.25 million in Transcat common stock. Additionally, there are potential earn-out payments of up to $7.5 million over the next four years based upon NEXA achieving certain annual revenue and EBITDA goals. If achieved, the earn-out payments will also be made in common stock.

The company, founded in Ireland in 2015 as Cal Opex, provides calibration optimization and other technical solutions to improve asset and reliability management programs to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide. In March 2021, Cal Opex was rebranded as NEXA Enterprise Asset Management to better describe its growing offering of tailored solutions to manage companies’ reliability, maintenance, quality and compliance programs, in addition to its calibration optimization offerings. NEXA has 65 employees and $7.5 million in annual revenue, with approximately 70% based in the United States and 30% in Ireland. John Cummins, NEXA President and CEO, will continue to lead the business and will report directly to Lee Rudow. “We are joining Transcat at an exciting time in our company’s young history as we have experienced rapid growth over the last several years. We believe our growth-oriented employee mindset will fit well with Transcat’s established culture and the combination of the two companies will further accelerate our growth trajectory.” commented Cummins.

“NEXA is a natural strategic fit within our growth strategy as it expands our reach into the attractive market for asset and reliability management services and strengthens our position in the life science sector for calibration services. NEXA has developed a truly unique approach to managing cost, efficiency and the underserved reliability components of life science companies’ instrumentation management programs. We believe this unique approach will be scalable and transferrable into other highly regulated industries in which we compete, such as aerospace and defense. This broad range of high-quality solutions will be a perfect complement to our core calibration services offering and will provide synergistic revenue growth opportunities for both businesses.” commented Lee Rudow, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, NEXA’s history of success and employee footprint in Ireland expands our geographic reach and will provide potential future opportunities for both calibration services and asset and reliability management growth. Importantly, NEXA has a very strong profitability profile with EBITDA margins in the mid-thirties, which will be immediately accretive to our Service segment’s current profitability. We are pleased to welcome the NEXA team to Transcat and are excited to add their expertise to strengthen our service offerings to current and future customers.”

