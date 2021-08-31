Arrow Electronics to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced that Chris Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Sept. 14, 2021 at 1:50 P.M. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be available via live webcast. To access the webcast, visit investor.arrow.com where additional investor information is available. The webcast will remain available for one year following the presentation date.