AEye Partners with Benchmark for Manufacturing of Optical Module for Its Next-Gen Adaptive LiDAR Sensors

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced a partnership with Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE). As one of the world’s leading providers of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, Benchmark will ensure the quality and reliability of AEye’s 4Sight LiDAR sensors while rapidly scaling manufacturing to meet volume production needs. The engagement specifically focuses on manufacturing critical optical components and modules in AEye’s sensors targeted for a broad range of industrial markets.

AEye's modular system design and software programmability uniquely enable the company to produce a single LiDAR system that can be optimized for multiple markets – driving innovation that optimizes both performance and cost. Utilizing mature proven technologies and standard processes, AEye partners with well-established global automotive-grade component suppliers and leading contract manufacturers to create this next generation of adaptive LiDAR.