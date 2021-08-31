checkAd

AEye Partners with Benchmark for Manufacturing of Optical Module for Its Next-Gen Adaptive LiDAR Sensors

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced a partnership with Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE). As one of the world’s leading providers of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, Benchmark will ensure the quality and reliability of AEye’s 4Sight LiDAR sensors while rapidly scaling manufacturing to meet volume production needs. The engagement specifically focuses on manufacturing critical optical components and modules in AEye’s sensors targeted for a broad range of industrial markets.

AEye's modular system design and software programmability uniquely enable the company to produce a single LiDAR system that can be optimized for multiple markets – driving innovation that optimizes both performance and cost. Utilizing mature proven technologies and standard processes, AEye partners with well-established global automotive-grade component suppliers and leading contract manufacturers to create this next generation of adaptive LiDAR.

“Our modular, software definable architecture allows us to select best-in-class partners and maintain a capital-light business model. We needed a world-class partner to help us bring our optical modules to market quickly and we found the perfect partner with Benchmark,” said Rick Tewell, Chief Operating Officer of AEye. “Benchmark’s team has done outstanding work and we look forward to leveraging their manufacturing excellence and ability to scale to satisfy our worldwide customer base.”

The AEye 4Sight LiDAR sensors are designed to meet the diverse range of performance and functional requirements to power autonomous and partially automated applications in transit, mining, construction, smart city, aerospace, and defense markets. AEye’s intelligent LiDAR uses adaptive sensing to deliver industry-leading performance, independently verified by leading third-party labs, which addresses the most difficult challenges facing autonomous applications. Unlike traditional sensing systems, which passively collect data, AEye’s adaptive LiDAR scans the entire scene, while intelligently focusing on what matters in order to enable safer, smarter, and faster decisions in complex scenarios.

