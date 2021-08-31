checkAd

Avaya Invests in Journey, a Leading Zero Knowledge and Digital Identity Platform Provider

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) today announced it has made a strategic investment in Journey.Ai, Inc., developer of a digital trusted identity platform focusing on enhancing privacy, security, and customer experience. Based in Denver, Colorado, Journey is a part of the Avaya DevConnect partner ecosystem. The Journey digital trusted identity platform, integrated with Avaya OneCloud CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) offerings, enables enterprises to interact and transact with customers in a secure and simple manner.

With its use of multi-modal biometric technologies, including facial and voice authentication, Journey can confirm customer identity with 99.9999% accuracy in less than two seconds. Journey’s patented Zero Knowledge Network gives Avaya OneCloud CCaaS customers the unique ability to digitally request information from their customers, from Personal Identifiable Information (PII) to payments to electronic signatures. This patented technique routes the information to back-office systems to be verified and acted on before returning the results back to the contact center agents or specific applications and revealing only the need-to-know details.

“Journey’s innovation in Zero Knowledge, coupled with core Avaya Contact Center offerings address critical components of the customer experience along with the privacy and security requirements faced by contact centers,” said David Austin, Avaya GVP of Corporate Development. “This strategic investment in an ecosystem partner enhances key security capabilities for our global customers, and is bringing additional industry-leading innovation into the Avaya OneCloud platform.”

“To combat the increase in data breaches and identity theft, the Avaya OneCloud Platform provides an ideal solution to leverage and orchestrate trusted identity throughout the customer journey across blended channels and devices to improve the customer experience,” said Brett Shockley, Co-Founder and CEO of Journey. “By verifying a customer through flexible biometrics, rather than relying on passwords like their favorite pizza topping or high school mascot, we have an opportunity to simultaneously fight fraud and customer friction in the contact center.”

Seite 1 von 3


Avaya Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avaya Invests in Journey, a Leading Zero Knowledge and Digital Identity Platform Provider Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) today announced it has made a strategic investment in Journey.Ai, Inc., developer of a digital trusted identity platform focusing on enhancing privacy, security, and customer experience. Based in Denver, Colorado, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
VMware Named a Leader in Zero Trust Network Access by Global Analyst Firm
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Avaya and Microsoft Announce Integration of Microsoft Azure Communication Services with Avaya OneCloud CPaaS
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Avaya to Showcase Solutions That Enhance the Patient Experience in Healthcare at HIMSS 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Avaya Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences in August
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Avaya Named Finalist in 2021 SuperNova Awards by Constellation Research – For Enabling Superior Customer Experiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Avaya Acquires Contact Center Developer CTIntegrations, Further Strengthening the Avaya OneCloud Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Avaya Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Avaya Earns Metrigy MetriStar Top Provider and Customer Sentiment Awards for Avaya OneCloud UCaaS and CCaaS Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Double Gold for Avaya – Named a Winner in Two Categories for 2021 UC Today Awards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten