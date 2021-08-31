electroCore to Present at the HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference 

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that its management team will give a corporate presentation at the HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is taking place virtually from September 13 - 15, 2021. Details for the presentation are as follows:



HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference:

Date: Monday, September 13, 2021

Time: the presentation will be available online beginning at 7:00 am EDT

Investors can register for the conference HE R E.