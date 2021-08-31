checkAd

BrewBilt Inks Exclusive Distribution Agreement for EU and UK

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021   

Grass Valley, CA, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BBRW) announced today that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with South Pacific Traders Oy, a Finnish corporation, for the rights to distribute BrewBilt Manufacturing brewery equipment throughout the European Union and United Kingdom.

South Pacific Traders, whose leadership brings ten years of global brewery industry experience, operates the Mad Finn Brewing Company, a craft brewery in Tampere, Finland, as well as Brewery Ninjas, a craft beer equipment supplier and consultant.

As part of the agreement, South Pacific Traders has agreed to purchase a 10-bbl brewhouse and 20-bbl fermentation tanks from the Company at a discounted price to use as a showroom brewery in Finland for brewery equipment customers in the EU and UK. In addition, pursuant to the terms of the agreement, South Pacific Traders will be issued $500,000 of the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock.

ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbilt.com)

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using best-in-class American stainless steel and built by highly skilled local welders.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Corporation’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Corporation’s business; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. 

CONTACT: Jef Lewis, Chairman and CEO
BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. – BBRW
(530) 802-5023
Info@BrewBilt.com




