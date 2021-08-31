BrewBilt Inks Exclusive Distribution Agreement for EU and UK

Grass Valley, CA, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BBRW) announced today that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with South Pacific Traders Oy, a Finnish corporation, for the rights to distribute BrewBilt Manufacturing brewery equipment throughout the European Union and United Kingdom.

As part of the agreement, South Pacific Traders has agreed to purchase a 10-bbl brewhouse and 20-bbl fermentation tanks from the Company at a discounted price to use as a showroom brewery in Finland for brewery equipment customers in the EU and UK. In addition, pursuant to the terms of the agreement, South Pacific Traders will be issued $500,000 of the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock.

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using best-in-class American stainless steel and built by highly skilled local welders.

