Harfang is drilling 3,500 m on its Serpent Project (James Bay, Québec)

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang”) (TSX-V: HAR) is pleased to announce that a drilling program has commenced on its 100% owned Serpent Project located in Eeyou Istchee – James Bay (Québec). This second diamond drill campaign consists of 3,500 m (initially-planned at 2,500 m) that will mainly test a series of high priority targets up-ice of the gold-in-till anomaly where surface gold showings and drilled auriferous shear zones are known (Figure 1). Other newly developed targets will be drill-tested.



The drilling program was initiated around the marshland area directly up-ice of the >8 km2 gold-in-till anomaly where many drillholes done during winter 2021 hit gold intervals (Figure 2). Table 1 lists the most significant gold intercepts obtained during that maiden campaign (4,336 m; 27 drillholes). Known gold intervals will be drilled laterally and at depth on approximately 50 m centers.