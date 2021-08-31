Harfang is drilling 3,500 m on its Serpent Project (James Bay, Québec)
MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang”) (TSX-V: HAR) is pleased to announce that a drilling program has commenced on its 100% owned Serpent
Project located in Eeyou Istchee – James Bay (Québec). This second diamond drill campaign consists of 3,500 m (initially-planned at 2,500 m) that will mainly test a series of high priority
targets up-ice of the gold-in-till anomaly where surface gold showings and drilled auriferous shear zones are known (Figure 1). Other newly developed targets will be drill-tested.
The drilling program was initiated around the marshland area directly up-ice of the >8 km2 gold-in-till anomaly where many drillholes done during winter 2021 hit gold intervals (Figure 2). Table 1 lists the most significant gold intercepts obtained during that maiden campaign (4,336 m; 27 drillholes). Known gold intervals will be drilled laterally and at depth on approximately 50 m centers.
Table 1. Most significant gold intervals (metal factor >5) from the winter 2021 drill program.
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Core Length (m)*
|Au (g/t) Uncut
|SER-21-002
|17.00
|17.70
|0.70
|47.10**
|112.55
|127.75
|15.20
|1.44
|including
|112.55
|114.00
|1.45
|6.74
|including
|126.00
|127.75
|1.75
|4.20
|SER-21-011
|5.50
|6.50
|1.00
|5.61
|SER-21-013
|5.50
|13.00
|7.50
|3.47
|including
|6.25
|9.45
|3.20
|6.98
|SER-21-017
|178.40
|198.00
|19.60
|1.19***
|including
|190.20
|196.10
|5.90
|3.61
|SER-21-020
|84.30
|91.00
|6.70
|1.07
|104.85
|106.80
|1.95
|3.81
|SER-21-023
|23.80
|25.60
|1.80
|4.51
|163.10
|164.60
|1.50
|5.56
|SER-21-027
|97.70
|101.70
|4.00
|2.55
*The true thickness of reported intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available.
