Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Initiates Clinical Trial to Examine the Effects of Cannabidiol Doses on Pregnant Women with Diagnosis of Hyperemesis Gravidarum

This planned Clinical Trial will launch the Company’s pharmaceutical development initiative and will secure Tauriga Sciences Inc. as the only Company evaluating Cannabidiol in this specific patient population.

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, has announced that it has initiated a clinical trial to examine the effects of Cannabidiol (“CBD”) doses on pregnant women with the diagnosis of: Hyperemesis Gravidarum (“Morning Sickness”). More specifically, this clinical trial has been planned as a prospective, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, to examine the: Effects of Different Cannabidiol Doses on Reducing the Frequency and Severity of Nausea in Otherwise Healthy Pregnant Women with Excessive First Trimester Emesis and the Diagnosis of Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

The Company’s proposed Cannabidiol delivery system, utilizes its proprietary Cannabidiol infused chewing gum platform. This focuses on Sublingual Delivery, which refers to the pharmacological route of administration by which substances diffuse into the blood through tissues under the tongue. The Company expects to develop “mission critical” versions of its proprietary chewing gum, incorporating varying concentrations of CBD (potentially combined with other substances).

The Company is currently in the process of finalizing the study protocol, to be submitted, reviewed, and approved by a central Institutional Review Board (“IRB”). The Company’s efforts, with respect to this corporative initiative, are being spearheaded by its Chief Medical Officer – Dr. Keith Aqua.

Tauriga’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Keith Aqua, commented, “Nausea and vomiting in early pregnancy are both significant physical and psychological health risks. Pregnant women frequently ingest multiple medications for which there is little data on the effectiveness and safety for both themselves or their developing fetuses. Roughly 5% of pregnant women consume some form of cannabinoid, the two most common being CBD and THC. Unlike alcohol, to date, no known syndrome or specific birth defect has been identified to be caused by these products. Despite being considered a vulnerable population, pregnant women have few clinical trials presenting rigorous scientific data to understand how these molecules interact with the mother and fetus. We intend to add to the fund of knowledge regarding the effects of CBD on pregnant women by performing this and other scientific clinical trials.”