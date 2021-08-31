checkAd

DZS Presents 5G Mobile Transport and Joint Ecosystem Solutions at Big 5G Event 2021

Carrier-grade solutions for 5G mobile transport and end-to-end orchestration of 5G services will be on display in conjunction with partner QCT

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband access and software defined networking solutions, and global data center solution provider Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) have announced a joint demonstration of 5G network deployment at the Big 5G Event 2021, taking place August 30–September 3, 2021 virtually and live at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado August 31–September 2, 2021. Based on a strategic partnership to accelerate virtualized and containerized infrastructure for service provider clouds including edge, Open RAN, and core data center environments announced in July 2021, this live demonstration of the turn-up of 5G services based on joint DZS/QCT solutions will be shown at DZS booth #200 during exhibition hours.

“As carriers look to take advantage of edge clouds and network virtualization for 5G, QCT and DZS blueprints provide a basis to simplify deployment of network-ready cloud technologies, open networks and new services that enable operators to monetize their 5G investments,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “As one of the first industry events back in person and one of the leading venues for discussing the future of 5G, the Big 5G Event is an ideal backdrop at which to demonstrate newly introduced DZS and QCT solutions.”

In addition to the demonstrations taking place at the DZS booth, executives from both DZS and QCT will be speaking throughout the conference. DZS CTO Andrew Bender will be part of a live panel discussion titled “A Closer Look at the Disaggregation of Transport Networks” taking place on Wednesday, September 1 at 4:25 pm local time. The panel will be shared virtually to show registrants on Friday, September 3 at 12:45 pm. QCT’s Global Head of Telecom/General Manager of US Howard Wu will be delivering a live keynote address titled “Embracing cloud as an integral component of 5G networks” on September 1 at 12:20 pm. He will also be on a panel discussion later that day on requirements for Open RAN. QCT’s Chief Strategy Officer Michael Litherland and Manager of 5G Solution Business Development Ulysses Lu will also be speaking at the event in various panel discussions and presentations on 5G.

