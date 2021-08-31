checkAd

ReShape Lifesciences Appoints Al Diaz as Vice President of Operations and Research and Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss solutions company, today announced the appointment of Al Diaz as Vice President of Operations and Research and Development. Mr. Diaz will be responsible for overseeing the company’s manufacturing operations and research and development efforts.

“I am excited to join the executive team at ReShape Lifesciences and to lead multiple key programs and projects that will help drive ReShape’s mission of being the leading weight loss solutions company. The Company’s broad portfolio of products and services presents a significant opportunity for success, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and skills to enhance operations within the organization,” said Al Diaz, Vice President of Operations and Research and Development at ReShape Lifesciences.

Mr. Diaz possesses over thirty years of executive leadership experience in the operations sector. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Operations at ClearFlow, Inc. where he was primarily responsible for the manufacturing and development of strategic direction for the company’s platform technology in the cardio-thoracic market. Additionally, from 2003 until 2016, he was Owner and President of Azmec, Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of orthopedic soft goods. Mr. Diaz also held executive operational positions at the following companies: VasoNova, Inc. (Teleflex), BlueStone, LLC, Cardio Output Technologies, Inc., United States Manufacturing Company, Biolase Technology, Inc., Sorin Biomedica, Laerdal Medical, and Advanced Interventional Systems. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of La Verne.

“We are thrilled as Al will be a tremendous addition to our executive team. Following our recent merger with Obalon Therapeutics and Nasdaq listing, we intend to amplify our manufacturing, R&D and profitability efforts. Al will be an essential part of the ongoing success for ReShape’s expansion and evolution,” commented Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer at ReShape Lifesciences.

ABOUT RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

ReShape Lifesciences is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ReShape Lifesciences Appoints Al Diaz as Vice President of Operations and Research and Development SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss solutions company, today announced the appointment of Al Diaz as Vice President of Operations and Research and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 28, 2021
AXIM Biotechnologies’ Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files Amended Emergency Use ...
Aurcana Silver Provides Update on the Restart Progress of Its Revenue Virginius Mine, With First ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...