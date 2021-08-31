ReShape Lifesciences Appoints Al Diaz as Vice President of Operations and Research and Development

“I am excited to join the executive team at ReShape Lifesciences and to lead multiple key programs and projects that will help drive ReShape’s mission of being the leading weight loss solutions company. The Company’s broad portfolio of products and services presents a significant opportunity for success, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and skills to enhance operations within the organization,” said Al Diaz, Vice President of Operations and Research and Development at ReShape Lifesciences.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss solutions company, today announced the appointment of Al Diaz as Vice President of Operations and Research and Development. Mr. Diaz will be responsible for overseeing the company’s manufacturing operations and research and development efforts.

Mr. Diaz possesses over thirty years of executive leadership experience in the operations sector. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Operations at ClearFlow, Inc. where he was primarily responsible for the manufacturing and development of strategic direction for the company’s platform technology in the cardio-thoracic market. Additionally, from 2003 until 2016, he was Owner and President of Azmec, Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of orthopedic soft goods. Mr. Diaz also held executive operational positions at the following companies: VasoNova, Inc. (Teleflex), BlueStone, LLC, Cardio Output Technologies, Inc., United States Manufacturing Company, Biolase Technology, Inc., Sorin Biomedica, Laerdal Medical, and Advanced Interventional Systems. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of La Verne.

“We are thrilled as Al will be a tremendous addition to our executive team. Following our recent merger with Obalon Therapeutics and Nasdaq listing, we intend to amplify our manufacturing, R&D and profitability efforts. Al will be an essential part of the ongoing success for ReShape’s expansion and evolution,” commented Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer at ReShape Lifesciences.

ABOUT RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

ReShape Lifesciences is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals.