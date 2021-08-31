checkAd

Power Solutions International, Hexagon Agility to Feature Propane Engine Technologies during the ACT Expo

Representatives of both companies will be on hand in the Propane Research and Education Council’s booth to showcase an 8.8-liter LPG engine and fuel system

WOOD DALE, Ill., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, will display an 8.8-liter propane engine and fuel system in conjunction with Hexagon Agility during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, which is taking place August 31 through Sept. 1, 2021, in the Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, CA.

Representatives from both PSI and Hexagon Agility will be on hand to answer questions about the alternative fuel engine and fuel system in the Propane Education and Research Council’s (PERC) booth, #639, during the Expo. The joint appearance follows PSI and Hexagon Agility’s announcement of a master development and collaboration agreement earlier this month.

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, develops, and manufactures high- and low-pressure liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuel systems used in medium duty vehicles worldwide. PSI manufactures 6.0- and 8.8-liter engines for OEMs of on-road medium duty transportation vehicles such as delivery trucks, school buses and terminal tractors. Under the agreement, Hexagon Agility is the exclusive provider of LPG fuel systems for 6.0L and 8.8L engines that are manufactured and sold by PSI to medium duty truck and school bus OEMs.

The ACT Expo showcases economic and environmentally sustainable technologies, fuels, policies, and organizations within the North American transportation industry. Leading vehicle OEMs and suppliers attend the ACT Expo to unveil and display their latest innovations. For more information, visit www.actexpo.com.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company’s unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment.  For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com.

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at www.hexagonagility.com and follow us on social media.

