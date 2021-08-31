checkAd

PetMed Express Appoints Matt Hulett, Former Rosetta Stone President, as CEO & President, and Member of the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS), America's Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy, today announced the appointment of Matt Hulett as its Chief Executive Officer and President, and member of the Board of Directors.

Hulett is a seasoned technology executive with more than 30 years of experience building and leading world-class digital consumer companies. Hulett has helped lead the growth of companies in both the private and public sectors, including Rosetta Stone, Expedia, and RealNetworks, as a public company president as well as a private company CEO. As President of Rosetta Stone, Hulett was responsible for driving the transformation and growth for all aspects of the company's language business, which resulted in two liquidity events, each of which delivered substantial shareholder value.

“Matt brings deep experience in using technology to delight customers as well as a wealth of knowledge gained from leading numerous digital transformations,” said Dr. Gian Fulgoni, Board Chairman. “As the market for digital pet pharmacy and healthcare continues to grow, we look forward to seeing Matt leverage PetMeds’ many assets and seeing our business flourish under his leadership.”

Matt Hulett commented, “I am very excited about the future of PetMeds. Not only is the pet market huge at $100 billion in annual sales with 67 percent of US households owning pets, but PetMeds has established itself as a trusted leader in providing critical healthcare to much-loved pets everywhere for over 25 years. I look forward to leading the company, as it builds on its solid and profitable foundation and enters new markets to generate strong growth in the years ahead. Speaking from experience as a pet parent, pets provide important physical and mental health benefits to individuals and to society as a whole, and I am deeply committed to growing businesses that provide meaningful social impact.”

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America’s Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy , providing prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its website at www.petmeds.com and through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number.

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

For investment relations contact PetMed Express, Inc., Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO, 561-526-4444.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PetMed Express Appoints Matt Hulett, Former Rosetta Stone President, as CEO & President, and Member of the Board of Directors DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS), America's Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy, today announced the appointment of Matt Hulett as its Chief Executive Officer and President, and member of the Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 28, 2021
AXIM Biotechnologies’ Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files Amended Emergency Use ...
Aurcana Silver Provides Update on the Restart Progress of Its Revenue Virginius Mine, With First ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...