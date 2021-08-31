checkAd

Michelin Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Clermont-Ferrand, August 31th, 2021

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 356,700,078

Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register
under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares
making up the Company’s capital

(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16
of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights
 

2021/07/31 		 

178,350,043 		 

Number of theoretical voting rights: 236,893,549

 

Number of voting rights: 236,893,549*

 

     * Considering 0 treasury shares

Investor Relations

 

Édouard de Peufeilhoux
+33 (0) 6 89 71 93 73
edouard.de-peufeilhoux@michelin.com

 

Flavien Huet
+33 (0) 7 77 85 04 82

 

flavien.huet@michelin.com

 

Pierre Hassaïri
+33 (0) 6 84 32 90 81
pierre.hassairi@michelin.com 		Media Relations

 

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
groupe-michelin.service.de.presse@michelin.com

 

Individual Shareholders

 

Isabelle Maizaud-Aucouturier
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05
isabelle.maizaud-aucouturier@michelin.com

 

Clémence Rodriguez
+33 (0) 4 73 32 15 11
clemence.daturi-rodriguez@michelin.com

 

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with Autorité des marchés financiers, which are also available from the Michelin website /www.michelin.com/en.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statement

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Michelin Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital Clermont-Ferrand, August 31th, 2021 COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELINPartnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 356,700,078 Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies registerunder …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 28, 2021
AXIM Biotechnologies’ Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files Amended Emergency Use ...
Aurcana Silver Provides Update on the Restart Progress of Its Revenue Virginius Mine, With First ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...