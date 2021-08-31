Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares

making up the Company’s capital

(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16

of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights



2021/07/31



178,350,043



Number of theoretical voting rights: 236,893,549







Number of voting rights: 236,893,549*





* Considering 0 treasury shares

