Skyharbour Partner Company Valor Announces High-grade Sample Results from Hook Lake Project Field Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that partner company Valor Resources Limited (“Valor”) has provided an update on results from the recently completed on-ground field program at the Hook Lake Project. A total of 57 samples were taken from across the Hook Lake Project with assay results now having been received. The results are highlighted by the assays from the Hook Lake (or Zone S) prospect which confirmed the reported historical high-grade uranium mineralization. A total of seven rock chip samples were taken from a historical trench located at the Hook Lake prospect, with four of these samples returning high-grade uranium assays (>6% U 3 O 8 ) as well as highly elevated rare earth (>0.5% TREO*), silver (>50ppm) and lead (> 1.8%) assays. The samples are selective in nature with a high potential for bias and should not be considered as being representative of the overall mineralised structure or zone.



*TREO = Total Rare Earth Oxides = La 2 O 3 , CeO 2 , Pr 6 O 11 , Nd 2 O 3 , Sm 2 O 3 , Eu 2 O 3 , Gd 2 O 3 , Tb 4 O 7 , Dy 2 O 3 , Ho 2 O 3 , Er 2 O 3 , Yb 2 O 3 , Y 2 O 3