Skyharbour Partner Company Valor Announces High-grade Sample Results from Hook Lake Project Field Program
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that partner company Valor Resources Limited (“Valor”) has provided an update on results from the recently completed
on-ground field program at the Hook Lake Project. A total of 57 samples were taken from across the Hook Lake Project with assay results now having been received. The results are highlighted by the
assays from the Hook Lake (or Zone S) prospect which confirmed the reported historical high-grade uranium mineralization. A total of seven rock chip samples were taken from a historical trench
located at the Hook Lake prospect, with four of these samples returning high-grade uranium assays (>6% U3O8) as well as highly elevated rare earth (>0.5% TREO*), silver
(>50ppm) and lead (> 1.8%) assays. The samples are selective in nature with a high potential for bias and should not be considered as being representative of the overall mineralised structure
or zone.
*TREO = Total Rare Earth Oxides = La2O3, CeO2, Pr6O11, Nd2O3, Sm2O3, Eu2O3, Gd2O3, Tb4O7, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Yb2O3, Y2O3
Hook Lake (Formally North Falcon Point) Project:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/projects/Falcon-Point-Project.jpg
The Hook Lake Project consists of 16 contiguous mining claims covering 25,846 hectares, located 60 km east of the Key Lake Uranium Mine in northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour signed a Definitive Agreement with Valor Resources on the Hook Lake Uranium Project whereby Valor can earn-in 80% of the project through $3,500,000 in total exploration expenditures, $475,000 in total cash payments over three years and an initial share issuance of 233,333,333 shares of Valor.
Highlights:
- Sampling results from the Hook Lake (Zone S) prospect returns:
- 59.2% U3O8, 499g/t Ag, 5.05% TREO (11,797ppm Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 and 1,825ppm Dy2O3), 14.4% Pb (Float sample)
- 57.4% U308, 507g/t Ag, 3.68% TREO (8,562ppm Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 and 1,676ppm Dy2O3), 14.5% Pb (Rock chip sample)
- 46.1% U3O8, 435g/t Ag, 2.88% TREO (7,054ppm Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 and 1,139ppm Dy2O3), 8.8% Pb (Rock chip sample)
- 6.92% U3O8, 0.81% TREO, 2% Pb (Rock chip sample)
- 6.42% U3O8, 1.17% TREO, 1.8% Pb (Rock chip sample)
- Anomalous rock chip sample results from West Way prospect with up to 0.64% U3O8 and molybdenum assays of 3.4% and 1.9%
- Project wide review of rare earth and molybdenum potential currently being undertaken
- Follow up field program planned to finalize and prioritize targets ready for drill testing
