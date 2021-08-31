Urbana Corporation – Acquisition of Additional Shares in CNSX Markets Inc., the Operator of the Canadian Securities Exchange

The acquisition increases Urbana’s investment to 13,460,878 common shares of CNSX, representing 49.92% of the outstanding common shares of the company.

Urbana took a significant position in CNSX in December 2012 as part of CNSX’s capital restructuring. Since that time, the CSE has welcomed over 500 new listings (currently over 700 listings), with over $18 billion in public capital raised by its listed issuer companies. Through July 2021, the CSE has already surpassed annual records for share volume and value traded, and capital raised by listed companies. Management of Urbana is optimistic about the continuing prospects for the CSE as it continues to broaden its product offerings and increased access to CSE listed securities internationally.

“With the continued support of Urbana, the CSE has achieved record levels of trading, new companies listing, company finance and market capitalization over the last year. We look forward to further growth in the coming year for the Exchange for Entrepreneurs,” said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE.

Urbana’s President, Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M. noted: “CNSX is an outstanding company with an exceptional management team.”

