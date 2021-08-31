Mission Produce to Participate in Cowen’s 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit

OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (“Mission” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVO) today announced Steve Barnard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Giles, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in Cowen’s 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit. The company will host a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, September 14th at 12:40 pm ET.



The live audio webcast will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.missionproduce.com/.