checkAd

Atlas Air and Sharp Technics K Establish Memorandum of Agreement to Enter into a Joint Venture for Dedicated Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Facility at Incheon International Airport

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

PURCHASE, N.Y. and INCHEON, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Atlas Air, Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Agreement to enter into a joint venture with Sharp Technics K to develop a dedicated maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Incheon International Airport (ICN) in South Korea. The maintenance facility is expected to open in 2025.

Sharp Technics K President Soon-Suk Paik said his company is honored to partner with Atlas Air on this custom freighter aircraft maintenance facility. “This facility at Incheon Airport will be able to accommodate multiple wide-body aircraft at the same time, enabling the facility to contribute to the growth of airfreight and e-commerce on a global scale as ICN expands its role in the MRO aviation industry,” Mr. Paik said. 

John W. Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide, said he welcomes Sharp Technics K’s approach to finding the right solution for Atlas Air’s growing wide-body maintenance needs in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Incheon International Airport is a key airport for us in our global network as we serve customers around the world,” Mr. Dietrich said. “Our partnership with Sharp Technics K will enable us to further streamline maintenance planning with their integrated approach to servicing our fleet.”

Kyung-Wook Kim, President of Incheon International Airport Corporation said: “We look forward to supporting Atlas Air’s MRO needs with this new facility as ICN focuses on cultivating the air cargo industry. This development will serve as a cornerstone for new growth as we strengthen Korea’s competitive position in serving the worldwide aviation MRO industry.”

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

About Sharp Technics K:

Sharp Technics K is a dedicated FAA Certified MRO company located at Incheon International Airport that provides heavy maintenance services for wide-body aircraft.

Its parent company, Sharp Aviation K, is the largest independent aviation and airport service provider in Korea. With more than 50 years of experience, it is committed to delivering the best one-stop service to its clients with operations in Korea.

Please visit the company’s home page, www.sharp.co.kr, for more information.

Contacts: Investors – InvestorRelations@atlasair.com
  Media – CorpCommunications@atlasair.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atlas Air and Sharp Technics K Establish Memorandum of Agreement to Enter into a Joint Venture for Dedicated Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Facility at Incheon International Airport PURCHASE, N.Y. and INCHEON, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Atlas Air, Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Agreement to enter into a joint …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 28, 2021
AXIM Biotechnologies’ Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files Amended Emergency Use ...
Aurcana Silver Provides Update on the Restart Progress of Its Revenue Virginius Mine, With First ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...