Featuring pumpkin spice-inspired blends and accessories, this year’s fall collection will have you ready to sit by the fire with a warm, cozy drink at hand

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce the launch of its most extensive collection of pumpkin spice-inspired teas for fall 2021. Infusions and accessories are now available at all 18 DAVIDsTEA flagship stores across Canada, and online at davidstea.com.

DAVIDsTEA’s fan favourite, Pumpkin Chai, is back with the most innovative twist on pumpkin spice, this time in loose leaf tea. These unique tea blends, made from premium and ethically sourced ingredients, will also feature a new classic – DAVIDsTEA Pumpkin Earl Grey – a black tea with notes of creamy vanilla and a pinch of pumpkin spices. Joining the line-up as a timely twist on a tried-and-true classic, this loose-leaf tea will act as the perfect base for the brand’s take on a London Fog. With just as a touch of vanilla and frothed milk, the Pumpkin Fog is the perfect fall latte.



“No one does pumpkin like DAVIDsTEA. Our newest collection is warm, inviting and perfect for making autumn days feel a little cozier,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “Pumpkin spice has been a strong fall tradition for many years and we have always celebrated the customer demand for Pumpkin Chai. This year, we have a wide pumpkin collection with white tea, black teas, matcha and herbal blends. We’re especially proud of our Pumpkin Earl Grey – the industry’s first earl grey infused with pumpkin. We invite customers to discover our full collection at one of our 18 stores, and online where we’ll issue free samples of our seasonal teas with every purchase starting mid-September through the month of October.”

Follow DAVIDsTEA on Instagram (@davidstea), Facebook (@davidstea), and on TikTok (@davidstea_official) to immerse yourself in the pumpkin spice frenzy.

Introducing the DAVIDsTEA Pumpkin Collection